Lindsay man arrested after allegedly shoplifting 2 televisions from the same store: police

A Lindsay man faces theft charges following reports of televisions being stolen from the same store.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say on Nov. 26, staff at a Kent Street retail store observed a man removing a 43-inch television from the store.
He allegedly left the business without paying for the television.
Again, on Dec. 31, police say the same suspect returned to the same store. He selected a 49-inch television and again allegedly left without paying for the item.
Police say the suspect fled on foot after he was approached by an employee in the front of the store.
On Wednesday, police located the suspect and arrested him.
Jody Hallett, 39, of Lindsay, was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.
He was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Lindsay in February, police said.
