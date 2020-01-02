Lindsay man arrested after allegedly shoplifting 2 televisions from the same store: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay man faces theft charges following reports of televisions being stolen from the same store.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say on Nov. 26, staff at a Kent Street retail store observed a man removing a 43-inch television from the store.

He allegedly left the business without paying for the television.

READ MORE: Kawartha Lakes police appeal for tips in disappearance of Cory Lanteigne

Again, on Dec. 31, police say the same suspect returned to the same store. He selected a 49-inch television and again allegedly left without paying for the item.

Police say the suspect fled on foot after he was approached by an employee in the front of the store.

On Wednesday, police located the suspect and arrested him.

Story continues below advertisement

Jody Hallett, 39, of Lindsay, was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Lindsay in February, police said.

1:54 Camera catches parcel getting swiped from Edmonton woman’s front porch Camera catches parcel getting swiped from Edmonton woman’s front porch