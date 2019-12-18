Kawartha Lakes police appeal for tips in disappearance of Cory Lanteigne

Police in the City of Kawartha Lakes continue to appeal to the public for help in their investigation into the 2016 disappearance of Cory Lanteigne.

Lanteigne, who was 34 when he went missing, was last seen leaving a family member’s home on O’Reilly Lane near Little Britain, Ont., on Dec. 8, 2016 at about 4 p.m.

He had left the house to go for a walk but failed to return home and was reported missing two hours later.

“At the time of his disappearance, Cory had brown hair that was shaved very close to head. He was unshaven. He was last seen wearing grey, cotton casual pants, black Nike running shoes, a black canvas jacket and grey shirt,” Det. Const. Andrea Lackey said in a video posted to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s Twitter page on Monday.

KLPS wants your help to find Cory Lanteigne, who was reported missing by his family in December 2016. pic.twitter.com/ZWPyr93Cel — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) December 16, 2019

In an interview with Global News on Wednesday morning, Rick Lanteigne, Cory’s father, said he has received two tips in the last year that his son may be in the Calgary area.

He says one of those tips was later proven not to be his son, but the other hasn’t been confirmed.

“In the weeks leading up to his disappearance, we were seeing him on a regular basis and he seemed fine,” Rick said. “I was going out and seeing his new baby, but that last week, he had a total mental health breakdown. He had been to the hospital three times.

“He wasn’t Cory. He wasn’t himself. It’s hard to understand what was going through his mind.” Tweet This

Rick says the other tip, which came in about two months ago, reported a man resembling his son who had grown out his hair and also had a beard.

“Who knows what he looks like now. His hairstyles have changed in his life. If his hair is long, it won’t be straight. He has naturally curly hair,” Rick said. “It will have curl to it. He has grown it long before and thrown it in a bun.

“My door is always open. I just hope that one day I get a knock at the door and it’s Cory.”

