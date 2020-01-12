This week on Focus Montreal: Jan. 12, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the MUHC’s new chief surgeon, the fossil fuel industry’s spending spree and Foundation of Greater Montreal celebrating its 20th anniversary.

8:16 Focus Montreal: MUHC gets first woman Surgeon-in-Chief Focus Montreal: MUHC gets first woman Surgeon-in-Chief

MUHC gets first female chief surgeon

The MUHC has a new chief surgeon — and she’s a woman.

Dr. Liane Feldman is the first woman in the institution’s history to take on the demanding role.

Montreal-born Feldman joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss her new role. Watch above.

6:42 Focus Montreal: Why oil companies are increasing their ad spending Focus Montreal: Why oil companies are increasing their ad spending

Why oil companies are increasing their ad spending

Oil companies have been increasing their ad spending over the last few decades. A group of researchers from McGill, Brown and Rutgers universities set out to explain why.

The industry went from an average of spending $35 million annually in the late ’80s and early ’90s to spending more than $217 million from 2008-2016.

Jason Carmichael, one of the researchers looking into the spending increase, joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes. Watch above.

6:26 Focus Montreal: Foundation of Greater Montreal celebrates 20 years supporting the community Focus Montreal: Foundation of Greater Montreal celebrates 20 years supporting the community

Foundation of Greater Montreal celebrates 20 years of supporting the community

For the past 20 years, Foundation of Greater Montreal has been unifying the city’s philanthropic network.

The foundation distributes donations to charitable organizations across the city, from a wide range of health and social services to arts, culture and the environment.

The foundation’s president, Yvan Gauthier, joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes. Watch above.

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus.

The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.