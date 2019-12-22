This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Dec. 22, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at Concordia University’s new president, the safety issues related to public Wi-Fi and how volunteering over the holidays is an idea worth looking into.

Concordia University gets a new president

Concordia’s new president and vice-chancellor Graham Carr who joined the university in 1983 has been appointed five-year term at the head of one of Montreal’s major institutions.

The Quebec native has held numerous leadership roles and the school including dean of graduate studies and vice-president of academics. He has also been instrumental in several of the school’s recent unique initiatives.

Carr joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss his new role at the helm of the university and his vision for its future. Watch above.

Is public WiFi safe?

It can often seem like a relief to connect to free public Wi-Fi when on the road. This is especially true when travelling, especially as staying hooked up has become the norm.

Experts are however warning that there are risks to your privacy when you hook up your device to Wi-Fi hot spots.

Suzan Ali from Concordia’s Institute for Information Systems Engineering joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to explain the risks involved. Watch above.

Volunteering over the holidays

With the holidays comes a lot of free time, and many of us spend that free time catching up on movies and series and spending time with family and friends.

Volunteer Sarah Lemme, however, has another idea for you: volunteering. She joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss why giving some of your time to help those more vulnerable is time well spent and very rewarding. Watch above.

