Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Wet winter storm brings power outages, messy roads to Quebec

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 1:26 pm
Updated January 12, 2020 1:48 pm
How to gear up for this weekend’s winter storm
With heavy rain, wind and cold in the forecast for this coming weekend, some are bracing for the worst with possible power outages and freezing rain. As Kwabena Oduro reports, one Montrealer is giving tips on how to gear up to prepare for the winter storm.

Hydro-Québec says 92, 655 clients are without power in the province as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday after freezing rain and strong winds sent tree branches crashing onto power lines and caused havoc on the roads on Saturday into Sunday.

Southern and eastern Quebec experienced heavy rainfall during the day on Saturday, which then turned into freezing rain Saturday evening. Snowfall and strong winds then began overnight into Sunday causing outages to occur in several regions across the province.

READ MORE: Weather warning in effect for Greater Montreal

According to Hydro-Québec, as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the regions experiencing the highest number of outages in Quebec are Montérégie (74,806 clients), Chaudière-Appalaches (5,783 clients), Greater Quebec City (4,849 clients), the Laurentians (3,167 clients) and Estrie (2,062 clients).

A list of all the regions affected by outages is available on the Hydro-Québec website and is consistently updated. 

Story continues below advertisement

Blowing snow and difficult driving conditions caused the closure of several roads Sunday morning. You can follow Transport Quebec’s road closure updates for the province here. For Montreal specifically, you can stay up to date here.

Bruno Lacombe of Quebec’s transportation department warned of icy conditions, snowy roads and reduced visibility in areas surrounding Montreal and Quebec City.

READ MORE: Messy cocktail of freezing rain, powerful winds on the way for southern Quebec

The City of Montreal said they will be doing their best to make the streets and sidewalks safe. The city’s website also lists tips for dealing with winter storms, which includes using public transit if possible. If you do drive, the city says try to stay on major roads since they get cleared sooner. They also warn to look out for falling ice.

Urgence Québec asked the public to check the province’s road network and follow alerts from Environment Canada before heading out this weekend.

They also recommend citizens read its guide on what to do in case of a power failure. This includes details on preparing an emergency kit and how to operate a generator.

–With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise and The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
Storm wreaks havoc on GTA with January rainstorm
Storm wreaks havoc on GTA with January rainstorm
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec CityMontrealHydro-Quebecpower outagesSouth ShoreRoad ConditionsMonteregieLaurentiansmontreal stormTransport Quebecquebec stormUrgence Quebec
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.