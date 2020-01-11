Weather warning in effect for Greater Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning on Saturday, alerting Montrealers to heavy rainfall and freezing rain for Saturday into Sunday.

They say significant rainfall, combined with melting snow is expected in Montreal throughout the day Saturday, which will then turn into freezing rain and ice pellets by Saturday evening. This will again change Sunday, becoming snowfall as temperatures drop.

Environment Canada is predicting Montreal will get between 20 to 35 millimetres of rain on Saturday and 15 to 30 millimeters of freezing rain Saturday night.

Powerful winds up to 70 kilometres per hour are also expected Sunday. The high winds could affect ice-covered structures such as power lines and trees.

The City of Montreal said they will be doing their best to make the streets and sidewalks safe. The city’s website also lists tips for dealing with winter storms, which includes using public transit if possible. If you do drive, the city says try to stay on major roads since they get cleared sooner, and look out for falling ice.

The weather warning applies not just to Montreal but to southern Quebec, including Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

Other parts of Quebec, including the Outaouais, Laurentians and Lanaudière regions, are expected to get heavy snow and ice pellets.

Urgence Québec is asking the public to check the province’s road network and follow alerts from Environment Canada before heading out this weekend.

They also recommend citizens read its guide on what to do in case of a power failure. This includes details on preparing an emergency kit and how to operate a generator.

–With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

