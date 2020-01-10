Messy cocktail of freezing rain, powerful winds on the way for southern Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The roads are going to be slick in southern Quebec this weekend as a blast of winter weather is expected to descend on the province starting Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several areas, including Montreal, Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

The weather agency warns that a significant period of freezing rain will fall beginning Saturday evening and continue into Sunday.

“Freezing precipitation amounts could be significant and make surfaces such as roads, streets and sidewalks slippery and hazardous,” Environment Canada said.

Powerful winds up to 70 kilometres per hour are also expected on Sunday. The high winds could affect ice-covered structures such as power lines and trees.

Other parts of Quebec, including the Outaouais, Laurentians and Lanaudière regions, are in for heavy snow and ice pellets.

Urgence Québec is asking the public to check the province’s road network and follow alerts from Environment Canada before heading out this weekend.

The provincial organization, which oversees emergency situations, also recommends citizens read its guide on what to do in case of a power failure. This includes preparing an emergency kit and how to operate a generator.

