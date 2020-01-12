3 people sent to hospital following ‘random’ pepper spray attack in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

Codiac RCMP responded to a report of a crowd of people at Robinson Court in Moncton being pepper-sprayed Sunday.

Officials said the incident involving three suspects happened at around 1:55 a.m. in the city’s bar area.

Three people were transported to hospital for minor injuries caused by the pepper spray.

“There’s probably more, but there were only three people that complained about injuries,” said Codiac RCMP Sgt. Stéfane Paré-Lemire.

The suspects were able to flee the area, and their identities are still unknown, according to Paré-Lemire.

“It’s a random act. They just showed up and pepper-sprayed the crowd,” he said.

Paré-Lemire said police are still investigating the incident.

