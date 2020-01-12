Menu

Crime

3 people sent to hospital following ‘random’ pepper spray attack in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 12:19 pm
Image taken of an ambulance at the scene of the pepper spray incident. .
Image taken of an ambulance at the scene of the pepper spray incident. . Wade Perry

Codiac RCMP responded to a report of a crowd of people at Robinson Court in Moncton being pepper-sprayed Sunday.

Officials said the incident involving three suspects happened at around 1:55 a.m. in the city’s bar area.

READ MORE: Suspicious package near Dieppe, N.B., city hall prompts police response

Three people were transported to hospital for minor injuries caused by the pepper spray.

“There’s probably more, but there were only three people that complained about injuries,” said Codiac RCMP Sgt. Stéfane Paré-Lemire.

The suspects were able to flee the area, and their identities are still unknown, according to Paré-Lemire.

READ MORE: 49-year-old killed in crash between car, snowmobile in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

“It’s a random act. They just showed up and pepper-sprayed the crowd,” he said.

Paré-Lemire said police are still investigating the incident.

Lethbridge woman left traumatized after random attack
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMonctonPepper SprayCodiac RCMPMoncton CrimeRandom AttackBar AreaRobinson CourtSgt. Stéfane Paré-Lemire
