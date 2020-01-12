Menu

Conservation Halton issues flood warning after heavy rain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 11:30 am
Conservation Halton bumped up the status of it's watershed conditions to a warning on Sunday.
Conservation Halton bumped up the status of it's watershed conditions to a warning on Sunday. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

A storm that brought heavy rain across eastern Canada and the United States created higher than normal waves along the Lake Ontario shoreline in the Halton region, according to Conservation Halton.

On Sunday morning the agency issued a flood warning for the region saying the 40 to 60 mm of rain that fell since Saturday had increased water levels near watersheds.

READ MORE: Flooding reported in parts of southern Ontario as ‘massive’ storm moves through

“An additional 5 to 10 mm of rain and freezing rain is forecast prior to ending later Sunday morning.  Winds are also expected to increase as the storm system moves out of our area later Sunday morning which may result in elevated storm surge and high waves along the Lake Ontario shoreline,” the authority said in a statement.

The conservation authority also said flooding overtop of some roadways was observed at several locations near upper portions of the East branch of Sixteen Mile Creek.

The agency also says flooding has also been seen in other low-lying areas and natural floodplains within Halton region.

“All watercourses and shoreline areas should be considered dangerous during this time.”

“Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should be on alert.  Regular inspection and removal of debris at culverts and drainage inlets is recommended.”

READ MORE: Hamilton Conservation Authority issues flood watch as Environment Canada calls for heavy rain

Meanwhile, the authority is advising all residents to stay away from watercourses, shorelines and structures such as bridges, culverts, dams and break walls as they should be considered “dangerous” areas at this time.

Before the weekend storm, Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) issued a flood watch for the city which remained in effect on Sunday morning.

The HCA said there is “potential for significant watercourse flooding,” claiming the majority of snow along the waterways is “likely to melt” Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: Hamilton area to be hit by heavy rain on Saturday: Environment Canada

The watch is in effect until Tuesday.

