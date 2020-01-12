Conservation Halton issues flood warning after heavy rain

Send this page to someone via email

A storm that brought heavy rain across eastern Canada and the United States created higher than normal waves along the Lake Ontario shoreline in the Halton region, according to Conservation Halton.

On Sunday morning the agency issued a flood warning for the region saying the 40 to 60 mm of rain that fell since Saturday had increased water levels near watersheds.

“An additional 5 to 10 mm of rain and freezing rain is forecast prior to ending later Sunday morning. Winds are also expected to increase as the storm system moves out of our area later Sunday morning which may result in elevated storm surge and high waves along the Lake Ontario shoreline,” the authority said in a statement.

Conservation Halton Issues a Flood Warning. For more information go to: https://t.co/grf1xxXZfn — Conservation Halton (@ConservHalton) January 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The conservation authority also said flooding overtop of some roadways was observed at several locations near upper portions of the East branch of Sixteen Mile Creek.

The agency also says flooding has also been seen in other low-lying areas and natural floodplains within Halton region.

“All watercourses and shoreline areas should be considered dangerous during this time.” Tweet This

“Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should be on alert. Regular inspection and removal of debris at culverts and drainage inlets is recommended.”

READ MORE: Hamilton Conservation Authority issues flood watch as Environment Canada calls for heavy rain

Meanwhile, the authority is advising all residents to stay away from watercourses, shorelines and structures such as bridges, culverts, dams and break walls as they should be considered “dangerous” areas at this time.

1:49 Rain, freezing rain and wind hit Southern Ontario Rain, freezing rain and wind hit Southern Ontario

Before the weekend storm, Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) issued a flood watch for the city which remained in effect on Sunday morning.

The HCA said there is “potential for significant watercourse flooding,” claiming the majority of snow along the waterways is “likely to melt” Friday and Saturday.

The watch is in effect until Tuesday.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is advising that there is potential for significant watercourse flooding to occur, given the substantial amount of rain forecasted for Saturday (January 11). Please see our website for more info https://t.co/OPhGkHPojc. pic.twitter.com/hCj5ICzpY5 — Hamilton CA (@Hamilton_CA) January 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

0:42 Storms brings flooding, freezing rain to central and southern Ontario Storms brings flooding, freezing rain to central and southern Ontario