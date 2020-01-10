Potential ‘major’ ice storm, flooding could cause significant damage in parts of Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Residents across Ontario are being warned that an incoming storm could result in significant damage in parts of the province due to flooding or due to freezing rain.

“Widespread power outages are likely, especially in areas a little bit higher up in elevation,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said on Friday, referencing the potential for a “major ice storm” to affect areas northwest of Toronto as well as eastern Ontario.

Farnell said warm air moving into the province Friday night was going to bring rain into the morning hours. However, shallow cold air was set to move in later on Saturday — creating freezing rain conditions and ice pellets.

In total, he said the Greater Toronto Area could see approximately 70 to 90 millimetres of mostly rain. With the ground heavily saturated in areas, it could result in flooding.

“That is about January and February’s total combined in a typical year, and we’re going to see that in one day,” Farnell said.

In areas such as Halton Hills, Caledon, Orangeville, Mount Forest, the Bruce Peninsula and in parts of eastern Ontario, he said those areas could see 20 millimetres of ice accretion as part of a potential “major ice storm.”

Tree branches and power lines could come down as a result of ice buildup.

The forecast has agencies across the province preparing for the potential impacts.

Hydro One issued a storm warning to its customers through Twitter on Friday.

“Heavy rainfall, snow, freezing rain and high winds are expected across parts of Ontario this weekend,” the message said.

“We continue to monitor the weather and prepare to mobilize crews as soon as they’re needed.”

York Region Paramedic Services staff said they were activating its incident management support centre in order to “monitor weather conditions and paramedic operations.”

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood warning, encouraging people to stay away from rivers and shorelines.

“All rivers within the Greater Toronto Area may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions, especially behind bridges and culverts where ice jams are present,” the statement said.

Evening Update: Heavy rain changes to freezing rain from north to south Saturday afternoon/eve. Significant ice build up will lead to power outages especially where 15mm+ falls. Winds will also gust to 50km/h bringing down more tree limbs Saturday night and Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/LNS818Ey7k — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 10, 2020

Heavy rain will change to freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday in Barrie with ice pellets mixing in at night before tapering off early Sunday. Travel will become very difficult in the evening as the temperature drops. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/1qo3mTpwRt — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 10, 2020

Adjust your driving habits and prepare for unstable forcasted weather conditions this weekend. Expect Delays so #PlanAhead, #SlowDown, Exercise Patience & allow yourself extra time to get to your destination safely. #DriveSafe, #NthldOPP @511Ontario @OPP_COMM_CR ^kj pic.twitter.com/hCqacMk7W5 — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) January 10, 2020

Storm warning! Heavy rainfall, snow, freezing rain and high winds are expected across parts of Ontario this weekend. We continue to monitor the weather and prepare to mobilize crews as soon as they’re needed. Here’s how you can prepare: https://t.co/inWdXiwbcM. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/3mV1TeCyTw — Hydro One (@HydroOne) January 10, 2020

Our Incident Management Support Centre has been activated to monitor weather conditions and #paramedic operations.

Please make sure you are prepared as well for the potential winter storm. #onstorm https://t.co/G0KntXyzVY — York Paramedics (@YorkParamedics) January 10, 2020