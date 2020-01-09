Hamilton Conservation Authority issues flood watch as Environment Canada calls for heavy rain

Send this page to someone via email

With Environment Canada issuing a weather statement calling for heavy rain and above seasonal temperatures on the weekend, the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) issued a flood watch on Wednesday.

The HCA said there is “potential for significant watercourse flooding,” claiming the majority of snow along the waterways is “likely to melt” Friday and Saturday.

“If the forecasted rain amounts occur, at a minimum, it is expected that area watercourses will experience significant increases in water levels and flows,” the authority said in the release.

“Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels is also anticipated.”

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is advising that there is potential for significant watercourse flooding to occur, given the substantial amount of rain forecasted for Saturday (January 11). Please see our website for more info https://t.co/OPhGkHPojc. pic.twitter.com/hCj5ICzpY5 — Hamilton CA (@Hamilton_CA) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Conservation Halton is not expecting any issues with its watershed. The agency issued a statement Thursday afternoon in effect until Monday.

“Widespread flooding is not anticipated. Ice cover within our local watercourses is minimal at this time and the risk of ice jam flooding is considered low with this event.”

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority also anticipates little trouble and has not issued any alerts.

However, all three agencies are recommending adults, children and pets avoid walking close to shorelines, as there are some areas with elevated water levels, faster-moving water, rapidly-changing levels and flows, and slippery banks.

In a weather statement on Thursday morning, Environment Canada said that light rain will develop Friday night and build into heavier rain by Saturday afternoon.

Total rainfall from Friday night through to Sunday morning is expected to be between 25 and 50 mm.

