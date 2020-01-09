Menu

Hamilton Conservation Authority issues flood watch as Environment Canada calls for heavy rain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 9:46 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 9:54 pm
Hamilton's Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch in light of a forecast of heavy rain expected for the weekend.
Hamilton's Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch in light of a forecast of heavy rain expected for the weekend. Don Mitchell / Global News

With Environment Canada issuing a weather statement calling for heavy rain and above seasonal temperatures on the weekend, the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) issued a flood watch on Wednesday.

The HCA said there is “potential for significant watercourse flooding,” claiming the majority of snow along the waterways is “likely to melt” Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: Hamilton area to be hit by heavy rain on Saturday: Environment Canada

“If the forecasted rain amounts occur, at a minimum, it is expected that area watercourses will experience significant increases in water levels and flows,” the authority said in the release.

“Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels is also anticipated.”

Meanwhile, Conservation Halton is not expecting any issues with its watershed. The agency issued a statement Thursday afternoon in effect until Monday.

“Widespread flooding is not anticipated. Ice cover within our local watercourses is minimal at this time and the risk of ice jam flooding is considered low with this event.”

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority also anticipates little trouble and has not issued any alerts.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police make arrests in high-end winter coat thefts

However, all three agencies are recommending adults, children and pets avoid walking close to shorelines, as there are some areas with elevated water levels, faster-moving water, rapidly-changing levels and flows, and slippery banks.

In a weather statement on Thursday morning, Environment Canada said that light rain will develop Friday night and build into heavier rain by Saturday afternoon.

Total rainfall from Friday night through to Sunday morning is expected to be between 25 and 50 mm.

2019-20 winter forecast for Canada
2019-20 winter forecast for Canada
