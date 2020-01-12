London Lightning win fifth in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Big nights from Garrett Williamson and Xavier Moon led the London Lightning past the Windsor Express 99-90 on Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens.

Williamson recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. The veteran forward also had a pair of Steals for London who extended their winning streak to five games and padded their lead atop the NBL of Canada’s Central Division. They are currently three games better than the Sudbury Five.

Moon had a game-high 22 points to keep his hot start in a London uniform going. Moon is averaging 21.4 points per game and ranks fourth in the league in 3-point shooting percentage.

The Lightning are a perfect 4-0 on their home floor this year.

A.J. Gaines had 18 points for London and Mo Bolden chipped in 12 off the Lightning bench.

A good start had London ahead by five points after the first quarter but Windsor battled back and led 51-45 at half time. The Express held a six-point advantage through three quarters but a strong fourth allowed the Lightning to come back. They outscored Windsor 30-15 over the final 12 minutes. The Express fell to 2-3 in 2019-20.

London’s defence played a big role in their first win of the year over Windsor. They held the Express to 37.1 per cent shooting. Windsor struggled mightily from the foul line. They made just 51.9 per cent of their free throws.

The Express are responsible for the only loss by the Lightning this season. A late push helped them to a one-point win, 85-84 in Windsor, on December 28.

London will complete their current five-game home stand against the Island Storm on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens before heading to the Maritimes to play in Halifax and Moncton the following week.

Moncton is in first place in the Atlantic Division at 6-1. Halifax is off to a different kind of start for them. They are 1-6. The Storm sit at 5-2.