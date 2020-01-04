Xavier Moon’s big night has London Lightning off to a 4-1 start to the season

Send this page to someone via email

Xavier Moon had a whopping 39 points and ignited a massive fourth-quarter surge to send the London Lightning to a 113-97 victory over the K-W Titans on Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens.

London entered the final quarter down 77-75 but proceeded to put up 38 points, 11 from Moon over the final 12 minutes. Moon was nearly perfect in the fourth going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and shooting 4-of-5 from the field.

He was 15-for-23 overall and made nine three-pointers on 12 attempts. Moon also chipped in nine rebounds and eight assists and ranks fourth in the league overall averaging 20.6 points per game.

A.J. Gaines had 27 points for the Lightning. Mareik Isom had 21. Veteran Garrett Williamson poured in 16 and Marcus Capers had eight. The London starters accounted for all but two points on the night.

The Lightning shot 52.3% as a team and limited the Titans to 43% shooting on defence.

Damon Lynn led K-W offensively with 22 points.

London is averaging just over 100 points per game so far in 2019-20.

The win gives the Lightning their fourth victory of the season in five games and their only loss came thanks to a late basket by the Windsor Express in a game played in Windsor on December 28.

London has beaten every team in their division at least once. They have defeated the Titans twice.

The only team in the NBL of Canada with a better record is Moncton. They have started the year 5-0 in the Atlantic Division. London has a two-game lead atop the Central Division.

The Lightning are now two games into a five-game homestand. They will meet the Sudbury Five and the NBA of Canada’s leading scorer J.R. Holder at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

London will be home to the Windsor Express on January 11 and the Island Storm on January 16 before heading out on their first trip to Atlantic Canada.

