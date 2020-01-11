Menu

Cold Weather in the Okanagan

Okanagan bracing for bitter cold

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 11:32 am
Updated January 11, 2020 11:35 am
A special weather statement for the Okanagan has been issued by Environment Canada as an extremely cold arctic air mass makes its way to the valley. .
A special weather statement for the Okanagan has been issued by Environment Canada as an extremely cold arctic air mass makes its way to the valley. .

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

Residents across the valley are being told to expect bitterly cold air as an extremely cold arctic air mass in the far north makes its way southward over the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will plummet to values not seen in years.

READ MORE: Extreme cold warnings in place for parts of Alberta as wind chills dip to -40

As a result of a strong north winds, wind chill values are expected to reach between minus 30 and minus 40 through the central interior by Sunday morning and down to minus 30 in the Columbias and southwest interior by Monday morning.

Most of the Kootenays are expecting similar cold wind chill values but not until Monday night.

READ MORE: How to save energy but stay warm during Alberta’s first cold snap of 2020

The Okanagan is also expecting more snow throughout the weekend with two to four centimetres expected Saturday and another five centimetres forecast for Saturday night.

Five centimetres of snow is also expected to fall in the valley on Sunday.

Freezing Cold, okanagan winter weather, Cold Arctic Air Mass, Cold Weather in the Okanagan, Environment Canada Issues Special Weather Statement for the Okanagan, Wind Chill Factors in the Okanagan, Winter Weather in the Okanagan
