Nottawasaga OPP investigate ‘indecent act’ in Essa Township

Nottawasaga OPP are investigating after receiving a complaint from a resident regarding a man who allegedly exposed himself while standing in front of a private residence in Essa Township, Ont.

Police say they received the complaint on Dec. 5 and that the man remained in the area for a short time before leaving with two unidentified women in what appeared to be a light-coloured minivan.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

