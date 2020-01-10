Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP advise residents of Queens County of high risk offender living in the area

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 6:28 pm
An undated photo of Scott Desrosiers. .
An undated photo of Scott Desrosiers. . HO-RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP are advising residents in Queens County about a high-risk offender living in the area.

Scott Desrosiers was released from the Jamieson Community Correctional Centre in Dartmouth on Dec. 24, 2019, after he completed a sentence for sexual offences.

He had initially lived in New Brunswick but his parole conditions have since changed and he is now living South Brookfield, N.S.

READ MORE: Police issue warning over high-risk sex offender in the Halifax area

RCMP said Desrosiers has a criminal record that dates back to 1989 and includes convictions for two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of theft, forcible confinement, break-in and uttering threats.

He is described as standing 6’1″ tall and weighing 186 pounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Desrosiers has hazel eyes and brown hair.

As part of his release, Desrosiers is subject to the following conditions:

  • no association with people with a criminal record
  • no possession of weapons, knives or sharp instruments outside his residence
  • no consumption or possession of alcohol, non-prescription drugs, or prescription drugs that are not prescribed to him
  • no entry to businesses where alcohol is sold, consumed, or is the primary source of business
  • no direct communication with past victims or the family of past victims
  • no personal or romantic relationships without prior notification to police.
Man deemed ‘high-risk sex offender’ in 2014 charged with violent sexual assault in Halifax
Man deemed ‘high-risk sex offender’ in 2014 charged with violent sexual assault in Halifax

Police say the information is being provided to alert members of the public about his presence so they can take precautionary measures.

The Mounties say that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaSexual AssaultTheftNova Scotia RCMPBreak InUttering Threatshigh risk offenderQueens CountyHigh risk offender releasedSouth Brookfield
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.