RCMP advise residents of Queens County of high risk offender living in the area

Nova Scotia RCMP are advising residents in Queens County about a high-risk offender living in the area.

Scott Desrosiers was released from the Jamieson Community Correctional Centre in Dartmouth on Dec. 24, 2019, after he completed a sentence for sexual offences.

He had initially lived in New Brunswick but his parole conditions have since changed and he is now living South Brookfield, N.S.

RCMP said Desrosiers has a criminal record that dates back to 1989 and includes convictions for two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of theft, forcible confinement, break-in and uttering threats.

He is described as standing 6’1″ tall and weighing 186 pounds.

Desrosiers has hazel eyes and brown hair.

As part of his release, Desrosiers is subject to the following conditions:

no association with people with a criminal record

no possession of weapons, knives or sharp instruments outside his residence

no consumption or possession of alcohol, non-prescription drugs, or prescription drugs that are not prescribed to him

no entry to businesses where alcohol is sold, consumed, or is the primary source of business

no direct communication with past victims or the family of past victims

no personal or romantic relationships without prior notification to police.

Police say the information is being provided to alert members of the public about his presence so they can take precautionary measures.

The Mounties say that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.