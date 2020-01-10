Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirms return in ‘Saved by the Bell’ revival

Send this page to someone via email

Zack Morris is coming back.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar will return in the Saved by the Bell revival as the former king of Bayside High.

Gosselaar will appear in three episodes and also be credited as a producer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The original Saved by the Bell series ran for four seasons from 1989 to 1992. There was also a spinoff titled Saved by the Bell: College Years, which lasted for one season from 1993 to 1994.

The show starred Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers and Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle.

From left to right: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Calif. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The Hollywood Reporter also says producers are in talks with Thiessen to return as Kelly Kapowski in some capacity.

The Saved by the Bell revival will have John Michael Higgins as Bayside High’s new principal.

It was previously announced that Lopez and Berkley will be returning as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

When the reboot was first announced in September, Gosselaar said he “was never approached” for it and cited potential conflicts with his current series regular show on Mixed-ish.

The reboot will explore conflict stemming from when Zack, who is now governor of California, gets into trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — one of which is Bayside High.

The revival will air on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, which is set to launch in April.