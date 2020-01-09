Not a ‘Heluva Good’ time: Transport truck crashes on N.S. highway  

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after a transport truck carrying dips and cheese was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 2 between Shubenacadie and Stewiacke just after 11 a.m.

An RCMP spokesperson says no people were seriously injured but they suspect it will take a long time before this tractor trailer is removed. pic.twitter.com/i9BcNFtfBM — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) January 9, 2020

Police say the section of highway was reduced to one lane as a result of the crash, as the right lane was blocked.

“We may have to block both lanes for a short time when the appropriate equipment arrives on scene to pull the tractor trailer out of the ditch,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a statement

Police expect to remain on the scene for a few hours.

RCMPNS is advising motorists to be cautious while driving in the #Stewiacke and #Shubenacadie areas due to white out conditions. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) January 9, 2020