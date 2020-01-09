Not a ‘Heluva Good’ time: Transport truck crashes on N.S. highway  

No one was injured after a transport truck carrying dips and cheese was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
READ MORE: 4 Lockview High School students injured as bus crashes into ditch
The crash happened on Highway 2 between Shubenacadie and Stewiacke just after 11 a.m.
Police say the section of highway was reduced to one lane as a result of the crash, as the right lane was blocked.
“We may have to block both lanes for a short time when the appropriate equipment arrives on scene to pull the tractor trailer out of the ditch,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a statement
Police expect to remain on the scene for a few hours.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS