Traffic

Not a ‘Heluva Good’ time: Transport truck crashes on N.S. highway  

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 2:20 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 2:21 pm
Police say this transport truck crash at around 11 a.m. Thursday. .
Police say this transport truck crash at around 11 a.m. Thursday. . Alexa MacLean/Global News

No one was injured after a transport truck carrying dips and cheese was involved in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 2 between Shubenacadie and Stewiacke just after 11 a.m.

Police say the section of highway was reduced to one lane as a result of the crash, as the right lane was blocked.

“We may have to block both lanes for a short time when the appropriate equipment arrives on scene to pull the tractor trailer out of the ditch,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a statement

Police expect to remain on the scene for a few hours.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceCrashTrafficNova Scotia RCMPtransport truckShubenacadie crashStewiacke crash
