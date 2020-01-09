Menu

Halifax bus crash

4 Lockview High School students injured as bus crashes into ditch

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 9:49 am
Updated January 9, 2020 12:17 pm
One person received minor injuries after a school bus slid into a ditch on Thursday in Halifax. . Graeme Benjamin/Global News

Four students were injured after a school bus crashed while carrying 23 students to Lockview High School Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP responded to the collision on Fall River Road at 8:50 a.m.

The school bus ended up sliding down a hill and into the bushes, coming to a rest in a ditch.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency Health Services responded to the crash and assessed the students. Police say none were sent to hospital.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency also responded to the scene.

The road was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the bus was removed from the ditch.

The crash is believed to be caused by slippery roads.

