4 Lockview High School students injured as bus crashes into ditch

Four students were injured after a school bus crashed while carrying 23 students to Lockview High School Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP responded to the collision on Fall River Road at 8:50 a.m.

The school bus ended up sliding down a hill and into the bushes, coming to a rest in a ditch.

A school bus carry Lockview High School students went off the road this morning. Police on the scene say one student received a minor injury. Crews are now working to get the bus out of the ditch.#FallRiver @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/4BElUhlIcJ — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) January 9, 2020

Emergency Health Services responded to the crash and assessed the students. Police say none were sent to hospital.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency also responded to the scene.

The road was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the bus was removed from the ditch.

The crash is believed to be caused by slippery roads.