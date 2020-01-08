Regina Rebels dominate first half of SFMAAAHL season

Send this page to someone via email

To the say the Regina Rebels of the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League (SFMAAAHL) are playing well would be an understatement.

Through 17 games this season, the team owns a 15-0-1-1 record and are sitting in first place.

“We’ve had a really good start and a big key to it is the buy-in from the team right now. The goals that we set, they’re really pushing to meet every one of them this year,” said Mike Merk, Regina Rebels head coach.

The Rebels finished second in the league last season, and with another year under their belt plus little change to the roster, expectations are just as high this year.

“Last year, we had kind of a younger team, but this year coming in with more experience we know what to expect and are doing really well,” said Hanna Bailey, Regina Rebels forward.

Since joining the team in 2016, Merk’s goal has always been to build a winning culture.

“The one thing we did a couple of years ago was bring in some young talent. We are seeing some of that now, where those players are now in their third or fourth year,” Merk said.

“We are starting to see the benefits of that.”

Those older players are now an example for the next wave of talent.

“It gives us a lot of leadership on the team so the younger girls have something to look up to and have something to strive for,” said Shaelyn Myers, Regina Rebels forward.

But their success all starts in the locker room. The team has created a strong bond off the ice which has translated to wins on the ice.

“Our room is super tight and all the girls treat each other really well. It’s a really good atmosphere in the room so it helps with our on-ice play for sure,” Myers said.

“We all like being around each other and coming to the rink, so it just gives us good chemistry on the ice,” Bailey said.

With the second half underway, the goal is to continue their strong play, win the league and earn themselves a spot at the Esso Cup in Prince Albert in April.