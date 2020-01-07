RCMP release sketch of suspect in pepper spray attack on Surrey family

Surrey RCMP has released a composite sketch of a suspect in an attack that saw a Syrian family pepper-sprayed in a case of “mistaken identity.”
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, at a townhouse in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue, police said.
Nouraddin Hnash, who moved to Surrey with his wife and three children four years ago, said someone knocked on the door then pepper-sprayed him in the face when he opened it.
Two of his sons also got some of the spray in their eyes and required treatment from first responders.
READ MORE: Syrian family pepper-sprayed in their Surrey home in case of ‘mistaken identity,’ RCMP say
Police say the suspect fled, and that “investigators believe that the suspect may have intended to target a different residence.”
Police have now released as sketch of a man described as South Asian, six feet tall, with a medium build and wearing a black hoodie.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
COMMENTS