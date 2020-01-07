RCMP release sketch of suspect in pepper spray attack on Surrey family

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP has released a composite sketch of a suspect in an attack that saw a Syrian family pepper-sprayed in a case of “mistaken identity.”

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, at a townhouse in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue, police said.

2:06 Surrey family recovering after being pepper-sprayed Surrey family recovering after being pepper-sprayed

Nouraddin Hnash, who moved to Surrey with his wife and three children four years ago, said someone knocked on the door then pepper-sprayed him in the face when he opened it.

Two of his sons also got some of the spray in their eyes and required treatment from first responders.

Police say the suspect fled, and that “investigators believe that the suspect may have intended to target a different residence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police have now released as sketch of a man described as South Asian, six feet tall, with a medium build and wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.