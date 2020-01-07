Gilbert Rozon sex assault trial to take place in June

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon’s trial for rape and indecent assault will take place over five days in June.

Crown and defence lawyers appeared before a judge today and agreed to trial dates from June 8 to June 12.

A publication ban covers the identity of the victim — a single female complainant with allegations dating back to 1980 in St-Sauveur, Que.

READ MORE: Gilbert Rozon’s sexual misconduct hearing draws International Women’s Day protesters

Rozon, a founder of Just for Laughs, was charged in December 2018 with rape and indecent assault.

He opted for a trial before judge alone during a court appearance last month.

In November, Rozon renounced his right to a preliminary hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutor Bruno Menard says the Crown will reserve comment until it’s time to present the case to the court.