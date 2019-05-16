Just for Laughs founder asks Quebec court to dismiss class action claiming he abused women

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon’s lawyer asked Quebec’s highest court Thursday to throw out a $10-million class action lawsuit claiming that the comedy impresario abused at least 20 women.

Lawyer Raymond Doray argued against a 2018 Quebec Superior Court decision authorizing the lawsuit on allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

Rozon denies the allegations by a group of women calling themselves “Les Courageuses,” which date between 1982 and 2016.

The accusations have not been tested by the courts.

In the Quebec Court of Appeal on Thursday, Doray argued that Superior Court Justice Donald Bisson was attempting to facilitate the denouncing of sexual assaults – a “commendable” goal but one that he said doesn’t fall within the criteria for a class action.

Doray argued that while the class action was born in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the fact it’s a “collective movement” doesn’t justify a “collective action.”

(The Canadian Press)