Canada

Just for laughs founder renounces right to preliminary hearing in sexual assault case

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 1:44 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 1:49 pm
Gilbert Rozon founder of the Just for Laughs festival, leaves the Quebec Court of Appeals in Montreal on May 16, 2019. The Crown says Quebec entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon has renounced his right to a preliminary hearing and has been ordered to stand trial in a sexual assault case. Rozon, a founder of Just for Laughs, was charged last December with rape and indecent assault, allegations stemming from a single female complainant and dating back nearly 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

The Crown says Quebec entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon has renounced his right to a preliminary hearing and has been ordered to stand trial in a sexual assault case.

Rozon, a founder of Just for Laughs, was charged last December with rape and indecent assault, allegations stemming from a single female complainant and dating back nearly 40 years.

Crown prosecutor Bruno Menard says a slight modification was made to the charges to change the year of the alleged infractions to 1980 from 1979, which he says matches the evidence.

READ MORE: Just for Laughs founder asks Quebec court to dismiss class action claiming he abused women

Rozon has selected a trial before judge and jury in Quebec Superior Court, a decision he maintained on Wednesday.

A preliminary inquiry to test evidence and determine if the case should proceed to trial had been scheduled to begin on Nov. 12.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon charged in connection with sex crimes

Instead, Rozon appeared briefly before a judge in Montreal on Wednesday to announce his decision. Neither Rozon nor his lawyer commented after the hearing.

The case returns to court on Dec. 2. The prosecutor says he doesn’t expect a trial before 2020.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
