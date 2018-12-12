Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon charged in connection with sex crimes

Quebec’s criminal prosecution office announced Wednesday morning it is laying charges against Gilbert Rozon, the founder of the Just for Laughs Festival.

Rozon was charged with indecent assault and rape, the Directeur des Poursuites Criminelles et Pénales (DCPC) announced. The alleged incidents involve one victim and date back to 1979.

The charges laid correspond to the wording in the Criminal Code at the time of the alleged assault. Rape no longer exists as a criminal charge. It has been replaced by the the term sexual assault.

Montreal police had filed 14 requests to launch criminal proceedings against Rozon, but after reviewing and analyzing all of the evidence, the DPCP said charges would only be made in connection with one of the files.

In a news release, the DPCP says the 13 other complainants were informed why no charges were laid.

The DPCP said in a statement that sometimes charges aren’t laid, not because the victim is not believed, but because the Crown doesn’t believe it can prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

“The prosecution is looking for elements that allow it to conclude that a criminal act has been committed and determine whether the prosecutor can reasonably prove it,” the statement reads.

Rozon is also facing a $10-million class-action lawsuit alleging that he abused at least 20 women between 1982 and 2016. He stepped down as president of Just For Laughs last year.

— With Files From The Canadian Press