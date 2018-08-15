Canada
August 15, 2018 3:25 pm

Quebec Court of Appeal allows Gilbert Rozon to challenge class-action lawsuit

By The Canadian Press

Gilbert Rozon stepped down as president in October 2017 and sold his shares in the Just For Laughs company in response to sexual misconduct allegations.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s top court will allow Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon to challenge a class-action lawsuit brought against him by several women for alleged harassment and sexual assault.

The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled today it will hear Rozon’s legal challenge on a priority basis.

The 63-year-old impresario is being sued for $10 million by a group of women known as “Les Courageuses” (“The Courageous Ones”), who allege he abused at least 20 women between 1982 and 2016.

Aside from actress Patricia Tulasne, the lead plaintiff in the case, the women’s identities have not been made public.

The allegations against Rozon have yet to be tested in court and he has not been charged criminally.

Global News