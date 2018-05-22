Judge authorizes class-action against former Just for Laughs CEO Gilbert Rozon

Quebec Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit against former Just For Laughs CEO Gilbert Rozon.

Several women sought permission last fall to file the suit against the co-founder of the popular comedy festival for alleged sexual assault and harassment.

They created a group called “Les Courageuses” (“The Courageous Ones”) and alleged Rozon abused at least 20 women between 1982 and 2016.

The women are seeking $10 million in damages.

Rozon had fought the legal action and was unsuccessful in a separate motion in having the words “rape” and “sexual predator” removed from the women’s court filing.

Justice Donald Bisson ruled in their favour in a judgment issued Tuesday, saying they have the right to have their case heard on the merits.

