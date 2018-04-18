Just for Laughs 2018: Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart among performers

Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah are among the comedy stars headlining this summer’s Just For Laughs festival in Montreal.

Girls Trip star Haddish has quickly become one of the most sought-after comedic actresses and performers in the industry, but she is finding time to host her first ever Just For Laughs Gala, The Tiffany Haddish Gala, this July.

The show will feature a lineup of hilarious comedians and special guests for one show only, Saturday, July 28, at 11:00 p.m. at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts.

READ MORE: Just For Laughs sold to Howie Mandel and U.S. company ICM Partners

Noah will be returning to Montreal once more to host two different multi-comic Just For Laughs Galas, which take place on Saturday, July 28, at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts.

Hart returns to Montreal, this time to take over the Bell Centre for one special evening of laughter with “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour” performance on Friday, July 27, at 8:00 p.m.

Jo Koy and Jimmy Car will also be performing at this summer’s world-famous comedy festival.

Koy’s “Break The Mold Tour” will be coming to Just For Laughs. With all new material, Koy brings his personal life to the stage, sharing what it’s like raising a teenage son with a Filipino mother. His Montreal show will take place Saturday, July 28 at 9:30 p.m., at Maison Symphonique at Place des Arts.

Carr’s “The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits World Tour” will come to Montreal for nine shows, straight off his North American tour. He’s gathering a selection of his very best material, along with brand new bits for the ultimate comedy show. This will be his 13th time performing at the Montreal festival.

Carr’s shows will take place Saturday, July 21 and Monday, July 23 – Saturday, July 28 at 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 22, and Sunday, July 29 at 8:30 p.m., at Le Gesù Theatre.

READ MORE: Just for Laughs 2017: Gad Elmaleh, Jerry Seinfeld team up for comedy special

JFL’s tradition continues with “The Ethnic Show,” returning for its 10th edition to celebrate some of the most diverse comedians in the industry by bringing comedians from different cultures and backgrounds to centre stage.

As previously announced, this year’s master of ceremonies Maz Jobrani, and comedian Gina Brillon, will now be joined by comedians Francisco Ramos and Matteo Lane, with special guest, Orny Adams. All 16 performances at Club Soda will take place from Wednesday, July 11, through to Sunday, July 22. There’s also three shows added for Tuesday, July 24 – Thursday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m., at MTELUS.

READ MORE: Kevin Hart credits Montreal’s Just For Laughs for launching his career

“The Nasty Show” returns with a masterful line-up of candid and daring standup comics guaranteed to push the boundaries of what is taboo.

Hosted by Robert Kelly, the lineup includes Brad Williams, Nikki Glaser, Mike Britt, Ms. Pat and Derek Seguin. This show runs Wednesday, July 18, through to Saturday, July 21, with five additional performances on Tuesday, July 24, Wednesday, July 25, Thursday, July 26, Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, at 9:30 p.m., at MTELUS.

Just for Laughs plans to announce more shows in the coming weeks.

The 36th Just for Laughs festival runs from July 11 to 29. Tickets are available starting Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. ET.