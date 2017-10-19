Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon resigns amid allegations

Gilbert Rozon, a giant in the Quebec entertainment industry, is stepping down from various positions amid what he calls “allegations involving him.”

Rozon said on his Facebook page Wednesday he is no longer president of the Just For Laughs comedy festival, vice-president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce or involved with the city’s 375th anniversary celebrations.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein speaks out on sexual harassment accusations

Rozon said he is “shaken” by the allegations against him.

“I am stepping aside out of respect for the employees and families who work for these organizations as well as all our partners,” he said. “To all those who have been offended in my life, I am truly sorry.”

A spokesperson for Rozon confirmed the authenticity of the Facebook comments.

The comments came a few hours after Quebec artist Guillaume Wagner spoke out on his Facebook page about allegations of sexual misconduct involving Eric Salvail, a well-known media personality in the province.

READ MORE: What to do when confronted with workplace sexual harassment

Wagner wrote: “Now let’s talk about the next one. Gilbert Rozon.”

Wagner said he would no longer work for Just For Laughs “as long as someone who assaults is in charge.”

Rozon did not elaborate on the allegations against him in his Facebook post.

WATCH: Toronto women speak up about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault