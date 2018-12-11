Canada
December 11, 2018 12:51 pm

Quebec Crown meets with women alleging sexual misconduct against Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon

By The Canadian Press

Gilbert Rozon stepped down as president in October 2017 and sold his shares in the Just For Laughs company in response to sexual misconduct allegations.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press
A A

Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) is preparing to make its decision in the case of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

Montreal radio station 98.5 confirmed Crown prosecutors started meeting Monday with the 20 plaintiffs to determine if criminal charges will be laid.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Quebec Court of Appeal allows Gilbert Rozon to challenge class-action lawsuit

Comedian Patricia Tulasne, who represents the group of complainants called ‘Les Courageuses’ (The Courageous Ones), told The Canadian Press she will meet with a Crown prosecutor later in the day on Tuesday.

Tulasne, the only identified member of the group, said she will not be providing further comment.

READ MORE: Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon resigns amid allegations

The Just for Laughs founder has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by the group of women. The group claims there were at least 20 victims over a 34-year period between 1982 and 2016.

Rozon, for his part, has refuted all allegations against him.

In May, the plaintiffs also filed a class-action lawsuit against Rozon seeking $10 million in punitive damages and additional compensation. In August, the Quebec Court of Appeal allowed Rozon to challenge the lawsuit.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Gilbert Rozon
Gilbert Rozon lawsuit
Gilbert Rozon sexual assault allegations
Just for Laughs
Just for Laughs founder
Sexual Assault Allegations
sexual misconduct

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News