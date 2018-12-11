Quebec Crown meets with women alleging sexual misconduct against Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon

Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) is preparing to make its decision in the case of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

Montreal radio station 98.5 confirmed Crown prosecutors started meeting Monday with the 20 plaintiffs to determine if criminal charges will be laid.

Comedian Patricia Tulasne, who represents the group of complainants called ‘Les Courageuses’ (The Courageous Ones), told The Canadian Press she will meet with a Crown prosecutor later in the day on Tuesday.

Tulasne, the only identified member of the group, said she will not be providing further comment.

The Just for Laughs founder has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by the group of women. The group claims there were at least 20 victims over a 34-year period between 1982 and 2016.

Rozon, for his part, has refuted all allegations against him.

In May, the plaintiffs also filed a class-action lawsuit against Rozon seeking $10 million in punitive damages and additional compensation. In August, the Quebec Court of Appeal allowed Rozon to challenge the lawsuit.

