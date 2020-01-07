Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead after alleged hit-and-run collision on QEW near Beamsville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 7:46 am
OPP say officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident on the QEW on Tuesday morning.
OPP say officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident on the QEW on Tuesday morning. @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are looking for a suspect vehicle after an alleged hit-and-run on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Beamsville early Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe the incident began when the driver of a white SUV hit a cement divider on the roadway between Ontario Street and Bartlett Road.

Police say a male driver may have exited his SUV and walked onto the QEW to inspect the damage to his vehicle before being struck by another car just after 3 a.m.

READ MORE: OPP seek info on car involved in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run in South Dundas

The other driver stopped momentarily then drove off before police and emergency crews arrived at the scene, according to OPP.

“The vehicle that struck him stopped and then subsequently left the area,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter post early Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Schmidt went on to say the vehicle police are seeking is believed to have continued “Toronto-bound on the QEW.”

“The person involved in this collision certainly knows they struck something,” Schmidt said.

READ MORE: Female pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on QEW in Oakville, OPP say

A portion of the Toronto-bound QEW is expected to be closed through rush hour, according to OPP. Vehicles are being rerouted at Ontario Street and let back onto the highway at Bartlett Road.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to reach out to Burlington OPP at 905-681-2511, or tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Second pedestrian killed on highway 7
Second pedestrian killed on highway 7
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHit and RunqewKerry SchmidtQueen Elizabeth WayOntario StreetQEW CrashBeamsvilleQEW trafficbartlett roadhit and run on the qewQEW hit and run
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.