1 dead after alleged hit-and-run collision on QEW near Beamsville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are looking for a suspect vehicle after an alleged hit-and-run on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Beamsville early Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe the incident began when the driver of a white SUV hit a cement divider on the roadway between Ontario Street and Bartlett Road.

Police say a male driver may have exited his SUV and walked onto the QEW to inspect the damage to his vehicle before being struck by another car just after 3 a.m.

The other driver stopped momentarily then drove off before police and emergency crews arrived at the scene, according to OPP.

“The vehicle that struck him stopped and then subsequently left the area,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter post early Tuesday morning.

Schmidt went on to say the vehicle police are seeking is believed to have continued “Toronto-bound on the QEW.”

“The person involved in this collision certainly knows they struck something,” Schmidt said.

A portion of the Toronto-bound QEW is expected to be closed through rush hour, according to OPP. Vehicles are being rerouted at Ontario Street and let back onto the highway at Bartlett Road.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to reach out to Burlington OPP at 905-681-2511, or tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

