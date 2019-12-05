Pedestrian fatally struck by transport truck on QEW in Oakville, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a transport truck in Oakville Thursday evening.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Dorval Road just after 9:50 p.m. with reports of a collision.

The spokesperson said the pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre in Hamilton where they were later pronounced dead.

The exact circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Thursday night.

Police closed multiple lanes of the QEW for the investigation.

COLLISION: #QEW Fort Erie bound just after Dorval Rd #Oakville – Single vehicle – All lanes are blocked. Emergency crews on scene. ^ag pic.twitter.com/QYmO9MLbGO — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement