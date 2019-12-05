Menu

Pedestrian fatally struck by transport truck on QEW in Oakville, OPP say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 10:56 pm
Emergency crews block multiple lanes of the QEW.
Emergency crews block multiple lanes of the QEW. Ontario Ministry of Transportation

Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a transport truck in Oakville Thursday evening.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Dorval Road just after 9:50 p.m. with reports of a collision.

The spokesperson said the pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre in Hamilton where they were later pronounced dead.

The exact circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Thursday night.

Police closed multiple lanes of the QEW for the investigation.

