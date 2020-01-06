OPP seek info on car involved in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run in South Dundas

Ontario Provincial Police are looking to track down a car that allegedly struck and injured a man who was using a motorized wheelchair in South Dundas Township on New Year’s Eve.
The reported hit-and-run happened at around 11 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019 on County Road 2 near Morrisburg, OPP said on Monday.
The man in the wheelchair suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital, according to a spokesperson for the OPP’s Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment.
Const. Tylor Copeland said investigators have no information about the model or colour of the car involved and are appealing to the public for help identifying the vehicle.
OPP urge anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Morrisburg is about 80 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.
