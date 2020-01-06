Menu

Snow-removal operations wrap up in Montreal after winter storm

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:12 am
Updated January 6, 2020 10:28 am
A snow removal crew clears a street in Montreal, Wednesday, December 17, 2014.
A snow-removal crew clears a street in Montreal, Wednesday, December 17, 2014. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A snow-removal operation in Montreal and its 19 boroughs was nearly complete Monday morning after a winter storm brought nearly 20 centimetres of snow to the area last week.

The job initially kicked off last Thursday following New Year’s Day celebrations, as the city didn’t want to interfere with residents’ plans during the holidays.

The snow-removal operations included 2,200 vehicles, which tackled Montreal’s 10,000-kilometre network of streets and sidewalks.

As of Monday morning, the city reported that snow removal was 98 per cent complete. The Anjou, Lachine, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Sud-Ouest boroughs are among those where work has already wrapped up.

However, some snow remains on the streets and sidewalks of the Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Saint-Laurent boroughs.

