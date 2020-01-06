Menu

Apsley man dies in Hwy. 62 collision south of Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 9:28 am
OPP are investigating a collision south of Madoc that killed one person on Friday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Central Hastings OPP say a man from Apsley, Ont., died following a two-vehicle collision south of Madoc on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded around 1 p.m. to reports of two vehicles in a ditch along Highway 62 near Hollowview Road, about 14 kilometres south of Madoc in the municipality of Central Hastings.

Police say the driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Robert McCoy, 51, of Apsley.

The other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 62 was closed for more than 10 hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

