Golden Globes 2020 after-parties: All the best celebrity looks

Many celebrities sported daring looks at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
Between Jennifer Lopez’s oversized bow gown and Gwyneth Paltrow’s sheer dress, there was no shortage of head-turning outfits. Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., stars like Billy Porter, sporting a white suit with a feathered train, came dressed to impress.
But some Golden Globe attendees did an outfit change for their after-parties, while other stars came out just for the post-award celebrations.
Here are some of our favourite celebrity looks from the Golden Globe after-parties.
Scarlett Johansson
Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe
Ariel Winter
Martha Stewart
Adina Porter
Jon Hamm
Paris Hilton
Ibtihaj Muhammad
Orlando Bloom
Shay Mitchell
Nina Dobrev
Josh Radnor
Jessica Alba
Yara Shahidi
Laverne Cox
Hailey Bieber
