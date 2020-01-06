Menu

Lifestyle

Golden Globes 2020 after-parties: All the best celebrity looks

By Laura Hensley Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:20 am
Ricky Gervais savagely tears into Hollywood as Golden Globes host
WATCH: Ricky Gervais tears into Hollywood as Golden Globes host

Many celebrities sported daring looks at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Between Jennifer Lopez’s oversized bow gown and Gwyneth Paltrow’s sheer dress, there was no shortage of head-turning outfits. Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., stars like Billy Porter, sporting a white suit with a feathered train, came dressed to impress.

(For a full list of our best- and worst-dressed celebs, click here.)

READ MORE: Full list of Golden Globes 2020 winners

But some Golden Globe attendees did an outfit change for their after-parties, while other stars came out just for the post-award celebrations.

Here are some of our favourite celebrity looks from the Golden Globe after-parties.

Scarlett Johansson

Getty
Getty Getty

Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe

Getty
Getty Getty

Ariel Winter

Getty
Getty Getty

Martha Stewart

Getty
Getty Getty

Adina Porter

Getty
Getty Getty

Jon Hamm

Getty
Getty Getty

Paris Hilton

Getty
Getty Getty

Ibtihaj Muhammad

Getty
Getty Getty

Orlando Bloom

Getty
Getty Getty

Shay Mitchell

Getty
Getty Getty

Nina Dobrev

Josh Radnor

Getty
Getty Getty

Jessica Alba

Getty
Getty Getty

Yara Shahidi

Getty
Getty Getty

Laverne Cox

Getty
Getty Getty

Hailey Bieber

Getty
Getty Getty

Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca

