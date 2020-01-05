Golden Globes 2020: Fans aren’t sure about Gwyneth Paltrow’s red-carpet dress

Send this page to someone via email

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s ensemble proved to be a bit of a head-scratcher for fans.

The 2020 Golden Globes, the first awards show of the season, brought out the best of the best in style, but not everyone agreed with Paltrow’s sheer selection.

The star slipped into a barely-there Fendi pre-fall 2020 gown, which boasted a high neck, billowing sleeves and a bodice that showed off her dark brown undergarments.

Her sparkling jewels shined through the see-through material, and the red-carpet watchers didn’t hold back on their true feelings about her sartorial choice.

“Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a macrame bikini under a frilly cheesecloth (hiding a beautiful necklace) isn’t the mess we want but is the mess we deserve,” one Twitter user wrote.

New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman had no words for the look, except for: “I don’t even know how to describe that.”

Even diehard fans of the businesswoman couldn’t get behind the frill.

“I love Gwyneth Palrow but no,” one Twitter user wrote. “What is this tragedy?”

People were most baffled by the fact that she wore her necklace under her dress, with one person writing: “So much of this is aggressively hideous but the most baffling thing to me is the necklace under the dress.”

Paltrow is on-hand to present a Golden Globe award this evening, though she’s not up for any awards herself.

