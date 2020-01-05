Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Golden Globes 2020 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 7:30 pm
Updated January 5, 2020 8:12 pm
Ricky Gervais at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 3, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Ricky Gervais at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 3, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Awards season kicked off Sunday night with the 2020 Golden Globes, the 77th version of the annual TV-and-movies ceremony.

Going into the awards show, Netflix’s Marriage Story led the 2020 Golden Globe nominations with six, including best film, drama. Netflix dominated the nominations overall, with four films nominated for best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories: The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and Dolemite Is My Name. Netflix led all companies with 34 total nominations.

READ MORE: Golden Globes meal goes plant-based at the last minute

Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer and Daniel Craig are among the first presenters; the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced Thursday that other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close and Will Ferrell. Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson will also present.

Story continues below advertisement

Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globes ceremony once again, the fifth time since his debut in 2010. The ceremony airs live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, with the festivities starting up at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

READ MORE: ‘Weeds’ creator Jenji Kohan’s son dies in skiing accident at age 20

Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. He is a four-time Golden Globe winner for his acting work on Big, Philadelphia and Forrest Gump along with his directing efforts in HBO’s 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers.

Ellen DeGeneres will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in TV.

Find a complete list below of the nominees and winners in the major categories. It will be updated as the ceremony continues.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

Story continues below advertisement

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Story continues below advertisement

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

The Irishman
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
The Two Popes

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917

Best Foreign Film

The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Traitor

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

“Beautiful Ghost,” Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Spirits,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Television Series (Drama)

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
Succession
The Morning Show

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Story continues below advertisement

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
** WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
** WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Story continues below advertisement

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

With files from The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Golden Globesgolden globes 2020golden globes winners2020 golden globesglobes winners2020 golden globes winnersglobes winners 2020golden globes 2020 winners listgolden globes winners listwho won the golden globe
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.