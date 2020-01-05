Golden Globes 2020 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

Send this page to someone via email

Awards season kicked off Sunday night with the 2020 Golden Globes, the 77th version of the annual TV-and-movies ceremony.

Going into the awards show, Netflix’s Marriage Story led the 2020 Golden Globe nominations with six, including best film, drama. Netflix dominated the nominations overall, with four films nominated for best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories: The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and Dolemite Is My Name. Netflix led all companies with 34 total nominations.

READ MORE: Golden Globes meal goes plant-based at the last minute

Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer and Daniel Craig are among the first presenters; the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced Thursday that other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close and Will Ferrell. Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson will also present.

Story continues below advertisement

Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globes ceremony once again, the fifth time since his debut in 2010. The ceremony airs live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, with the festivities starting up at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

READ MORE: ‘Weeds’ creator Jenji Kohan’s son dies in skiing accident at age 20

Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. He is a four-time Golden Globe winner for his acting work on Big, Philadelphia and Forrest Gump along with his directing efforts in HBO’s 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers.

Ellen DeGeneres will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in TV.

Find a complete list below of the nominees and winners in the major categories. It will be updated as the ceremony continues.

—

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Story continues below advertisement

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Story continues below advertisement

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

The Irishman

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

The Two Popes

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Best Foreign Film

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Traitor

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

“Beautiful Ghost,” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Spirits,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Television Series (Drama)

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

Succession

The Morning Show

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Story continues below advertisement

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

** WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

** WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Story continues below advertisement

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

—

— With files from The Associated Press