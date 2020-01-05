Golden Globes 2020 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

Awards season kicked off Sunday night with the 2020 Golden Globes, the 77th version of the annual TV-and-movies ceremony.
Going into the awards show, Netflix’s Marriage Story led the 2020 Golden Globe nominations with six, including best film, drama. Netflix dominated the nominations overall, with four films nominated for best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories: The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and Dolemite Is My Name. Netflix led all companies with 34 total nominations.
Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer and Daniel Craig are among the first presenters; the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced Thursday that other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close and Will Ferrell. Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson will also present.
Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globes ceremony once again, the fifth time since his debut in 2010. The ceremony airs live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, with the festivities starting up at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. He is a four-time Golden Globe winner for his acting work on Big, Philadelphia and Forrest Gump along with his directing efforts in HBO’s 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers.
Ellen DeGeneres will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in TV.
Find a complete list below of the nominees and winners in the major categories. It will be updated as the ceremony continues.
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
The Irishman
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
The Two Popes
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Best Foreign Film
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Traitor
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
“Beautiful Ghost,” Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Spirits,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Television Series (Drama)
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
Succession
The Morning Show
Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
** WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
** WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
— With files from The Associated Press
