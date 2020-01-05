Menu

Lifestyle

Golden Globes 2020: Best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet

By Arti Patel Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 8:36 pm
golden globes 2020
Golden Globes 2020: Best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet. Getty Images

Another year of red carpets has officially started.

Hollywood’s biggest stars hit the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

From sharp suits to bright colours to even a long train of feathers, the red carpet was full of surprises.

But not all of these surprises were good ones.

In fact, we were mostly shocked some of the biggest stars, including Hustlers actor Jennifer Lopez, didn’t pull through when it came to fashion.

Some of the biggest celebs of the night to keep an eye on included Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Below are some of our favourite and not-so-favourite red carpet picks.

Best Dressed

Jennifer Aniston

Credit: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan


Credit: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon


Credit: Getty Images

Awkwafina

Credit: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio


Credit: Getty Images

Daniel Craig


Credit: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Getty Images

Brad Pitt


Credit: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson


Credit: Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Credit: Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge


Credit: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley


Credit: Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Credit: Getty Images

Kit Harington


Credit: Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter


Credit: Getty Images

Christopher Abbott

Credit: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz


Credit: Getty Images

Jodie Comer

Credit: Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Credit: Getty Images

Elton John and David Furnish


Credit: Getty Images

Yeo-jeong Jo


Credit: Getty Images

Lucy Boynton


Credit: Getty Images

Rami Malek


Credit: Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

Credit: Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Credit: Getty Images

Naomi Watts


Credit: Getty Images

Nicholas Braun


Credit: Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Credit: Getty Images

Greta Gerwig


Credit: Getty Images

Karamo Brown


Credit: Getty Images

Joey King

Credit: Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

Credit: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo


Credit: Getty Images

Barry Jenkins


Credit: Getty Images

Kate McKinnon


Credit: Getty Images

Andrew Scott


Credit: Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Worst Dressed

Jennifer Lopez


Credit: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow


Credit: Getty Images

Anna Paquin

Credit: Getty Images

Sofía Vergara


Credit: Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Credit: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish


Credit: Getty Images

Isla Fisher


Credit: Getty Images

Rachel Bilson


Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Getty Images

