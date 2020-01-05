Golden Globes 2020: Best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet

Another year of red carpets has officially started.
Hollywood’s biggest stars hit the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
READ MORE: Golden Globes meal goes plant-based at the last minute
From sharp suits to bright colours to even a long train of feathers, the red carpet was full of surprises.
But not all of these surprises were good ones.
In fact, we were mostly shocked some of the biggest stars, including Hustlers actor Jennifer Lopez, didn’t pull through when it came to fashion.
READ MORE: Sherwood Park woman takes her jewelry from local markets to the Golden Globes
Some of the biggest celebs of the night to keep an eye on included Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.
Below are some of our favourite and not-so-favourite red carpet picks.
Best Dressed
Jennifer Aniston
Credit: Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Credit: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
Credit: Getty Images
Awkwafina
Credit: Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
Credit: Getty Images
Daniel Craig
Credit: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Credit: Getty Images
Brad Pitt
Credit: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Credit: Getty Images
Helen Mirren
Credit: Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Credit: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Credit: Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Credit: Getty Images
Kit Harington
Credit: Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Credit: Getty Images
Billy Porter
Credit: Getty Images
Christopher Abbott
Credit: Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz
Credit: Getty Images
Jodie Comer
Credit: Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Credit: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Credit: Getty Images
Elton John and David Furnish
Credit: Getty Images
Yeo-jeong Jo
Credit: Getty Images
Lucy Boynton
Credit: Getty Images
Rami Malek
Credit: Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein
Credit: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Credit: Getty Images
Naomi Watts
Credit: Getty Images
Nicholas Braun
Credit: Getty Images
Gillian Anderson
Credit: Getty Images
Greta Gerwig
Credit: Getty Images
Karamo Brown
Credit: Getty Images
Joey King
Credit: Getty Images
Zoey Deutch
Credit: Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Credit: Getty Images
Barry Jenkins
Credit: Getty Images
Kate McKinnon
Credit: Getty Images
Andrew Scott
Credit: Getty Images
Ana de Armas
Worst Dressed
Jennifer Lopez
Credit: Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow
Credit: Getty Images
Anna Paquin
Credit: Getty Images
Sofía Vergara
Credit: Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst
Credit: Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
Credit: Getty Images
Isla Fisher
Credit: Getty Images
Rachel Bilson
Credit: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Credit: Getty Images
COMMENTS