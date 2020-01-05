Golden Globes 2020: Best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Another year of red carpets has officially started.

Hollywood’s biggest stars hit the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

READ MORE: Golden Globes meal goes plant-based at the last minute

From sharp suits to bright colours to even a long train of feathers, the red carpet was full of surprises.

But not all of these surprises were good ones.

In fact, we were mostly shocked some of the biggest stars, including Hustlers actor Jennifer Lopez, didn’t pull through when it came to fashion.

READ MORE: Sherwood Park woman takes her jewelry from local markets to the Golden Globes

Some of the biggest celebs of the night to keep an eye on included Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Below are some of our favourite and not-so-favourite red carpet picks.

Best Dressed

Jennifer Aniston

Credit: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan



Credit: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon



Credit: Getty Images

Awkwafina

Credit: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio



Credit: Getty Images

Daniel Craig



Credit: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt



Credit: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson



Credit: Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Credit: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Phoebe Waller-Bridge



Credit: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley



Credit: Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Credit: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Kit Harington



Credit: Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter



Credit: Getty Images

Christopher Abbott

Credit: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Zoë Kravitz



Credit: Getty Images

Jodie Comer

Credit: Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Credit: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift

Credit: Getty Images

Elton John and David Furnish



Credit: Getty Images

Yeo-jeong Jo



Credit: Getty Images

Lucy Boynton



Credit: Getty Images

Rami Malek



Credit: Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

Credit: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Winnie Harlow

Credit: Getty Images

Naomi Watts



Credit: Getty Images

Nicholas Braun



Credit: Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Credit: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Greta Gerwig



Credit: Getty Images

Karamo Brown



Credit: Getty Images

Joey King



Credit: Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

Credit: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo



Credit: Getty Images

Barry Jenkins



Credit: Getty Images

Kate McKinnon



Credit: Getty Images

Andrew Scott



Credit: Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Worst Dressed

Jennifer Lopez



Credit: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow



Credit: Getty Images

Anna Paquin

Credit: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara



Credit: Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Credit: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish



Credit: Getty Images

Isla Fisher



Credit: Getty Images

Rachel Bilson



Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement