Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Lopez’s red-carpet outfit sparks jokes on Twitter

Jennifer Lopez‘s outfit just wasn’t what red-carpet watchers were hoping for.

The Hustlers star is a red-carpet veteran, always stunning in shape-hugging gowns, eye-catching jewels and even strutting catwalks in a nostalgic Versace piece from her past.

For the 2020 Golden Globes, she went with a green, gold and cream gown crafted with a huge bow on the front, styling her hair in an oversized braided bun.

It just didn’t cut it for the Twitterverse this time.

Fans of the awards show jumped to social media to provide their own commentary on J. Lo’s outfit, with one making a comparison to San Juditas Tateo.

Who wore it better? Jennifer Lopez or San Juditas Tadeo? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NsR6qJ509w — dani (@TowerwhiteDani) January 6, 2020

One Twitter user responded to the “who wore it better?” tweet, adding: “I love love love Jennifer Lopez, but tonight’s gown is a mess. The braided bun is a no, too. It hurts me more to even type this.”

“Jennifer Lopez looks like she tripped and fell backwards through a Michael’s,” TV writer Chase Mitchell said, referencing a popular craft store.

Jennifer Lopez looks like she tripped and fell backwards through a Michael’s pic.twitter.com/gVLJLQxVdC — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 6, 2020

One Twitter user compared Lopez to a gift.

me: Jennifer Lopez is SUCH a gift Jennifer Lopez: pic.twitter.com/9E2UsdekeT — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 6, 2020

All jokes aside, this is Lopez’s first Golden Globes nomination in two decades.

When the Jenny from the Block singer found out about her nomination last year, she took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“Hi guys, I’m just waking up and I just heard that I got nominated for best supporting actress for a Golden Globe. Oh my god, it’s been 20 years since I was nominated for Selena,” she said in the video.

“I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this incredible honour. I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in Hustlers. Thank you so much! And I’ll see you at the Globes!”

Lopez is also presenting at the awards show, and was sided by her husband Alex Rodriguez, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

