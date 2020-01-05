Golden Globes 2020: Billy Porter keeps it tame, except his train

Send this page to someone via email

An angel descended on the 2020 Golden Globes, and his name is Billy Porter.

While the singer and actor typically shocks with red-carpet outfits, he kept his look a bit more subdued this year.

The stylish multi-hyphenate traded in his usual dramatic silhouettes for something much simpler and all-white with a twist.

His angelic ensemble, crafted by Argentinian designer Alex Vinash, boasted a tailored coat, tuxedo sash, pants and shirt with the top two buttons undone for a casual appeal.

Of course, Porter wouldn’t dare wear just any old suit, though.

His dramatic feathered train was perfect for a red-carpet show, and it even zips off for when he’s set to sit down for dinner.

Billy Porter anchored his look with white Jimmy Choo boots. Getty Images

“The feathers are fragile,” he told Ryan Seacrest on the carpet. “This is not a sitting outfit; this is a standing outfit.”

He paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany jewels, as well as a small black-and-white bag. Porter went hat-free this time, unlike his past few appearances where he’s played with oversized asymmetry.

The Broadway star is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series in Pose.

“It’s really odd to have to work on clothes before you were even nominated, so it was with hope,” he added.

Porter really made a splash at the Academy Awards last year when he donned a velvet tuxedo dress for the evening, designed by Christian Siriano.

Billy Porter walked the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2019. Photo by Canadian Press

Speaking with Vogue magazine before he walked the red carpet, the Pose actor said Siriano wanted to play with the masculine and the feminine.

“This look was interesting because it’s not drag. I’m not a drag queen, I’m a man in a dress,” he told the magazine. READ MORE: Golden Globes meal goes plant-based at the last minute And with this statement, Porter recognized that people may not understand his look altogether. “People are going to be really uncomfortable with my black a** in a ball gown — but it’s not anybody’s business but mine,” he said.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca