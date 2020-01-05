Drivers on B.C. coast warned to prepare for soggy Monday morning commute

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a wet and soggy morning commute for people heading back to work and school Monday throughout the B.C. south coast.

Forecasts are predicting wet snow to fall on higher elevations in Metro Vancouver starting Sunday night and lasting into early Monday morning.

Inland sections of Vancouver Island and the Sea-to-Sky region are also expected to see wet snow, with roughly two centimetres predicted.

For the rest of the south coast, forecasters say anywhere between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain will fall on the roads.

Global BC Global BC

The cold front moving into B.C. is expected to last into Monday morning, followed by another that will push in on Tuesday and will bring even heavier rain into Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those will be the real soaker days,” Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said. “We’re looking at 40 to 50 millimetres between Tuesday and Wednesday.”

3:12 Global BC Evening Weather Global BC Evening Weather

Along the Sea-to-Sky Corridor, more snow is expected to fall Sunday night, with Whistler potentially seeing up to 10 centimetres by tomorrow.

Drivers throughout the B.C. coast are being warned to slow down and watch for challenging conditions with the rain and snow Sunday night and Monday morning.

No weather warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for the region, but residents on the North Shore and parts of the Lower Mainland were starting to see high winds Sunday up to 70 kilometres per hour.

BC Hydro was reporting more than 5,000 customers in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam were without power Sunday afternoon, after a tree took down power lines.

Similar issues were reported in smaller numbers in Port Moody, Burnaby and Langley.

In total, 11,600 customers were without power across the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast by 2:30 p.m.

Power outages on southern Vancouver Island left more than 2,000 customers there in the dark by Sunday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Up-to-date power outage information can be found here.

We're aware of an outage affecting 5,247 customers in #Coquitlam. Updates will be posted here: https://t.co/LWQPd6oQ8S pic.twitter.com/Are8YQKu5T — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A crew is enroute to an outage impacting 1,220 customers in #Sooke. They’ll share updates on our mobile site: https://t.co/WG3GPqGHWI pic.twitter.com/E0HX7TfQSw — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 5, 2020

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning remains in place for the Coquihalla Highway.

The stretch between Hope and Merritt has already seen roughly 25 to 30 centimetres, but the weather agency says an additional 10 centimetres is expected by Sunday night, with up to 15 centimetres more on Monday.

The rest of B.C. has spent days under winter storm, snowfall, rain and wind warnings, with the weather knocking out power to thousands of customers across the province.

BC Hydro says 35 customers who lost power during a snowstorm in the Southern Interior on New Year’s Eve remain in the dark as of Sunday morning, but crews anticipate restoration to be complete by the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

2:58 Another winter storm creates B.C. ferry travel chaos Another winter storm creates B.C. ferry travel chaos