Edmonton Oilers bag big win in Boston

Mike Smith made 35 saves to backstop the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins Saturday afternoon.

It was Smith’s first win since Nov. 23. The Bruins were beaten in regulation time on home ice for only the second time all season.

Leon Draisaitl took an early penalty for elbowing Torey Krug allowing the Bruins to take the lead on the power play. David Pastrnak’s shot deflected off Kris Russell and past Mike Smith for the only goal of the first period.

In the second, Jake DeBrusk turned the puck over to Gaetan Haas in front of the Bruins net. Haas slid the puck under Jaroslav Halak for his fourth of the season. With 6.3 seconds to go in the second, Darnell Nurse beat Halak from a bad angle to put the Oilers ahead.

Connor McDavid took a pass from Zack Kassian and broke in alone for his 23rd before the third was two minutes old. Smith did the rest, turning away 21 Bruins shots in the third. Draisaitl sealed it with an empty net goal with nine seconds to go.

The Oilers, 22-17-5, will play in Toronto on Monday.