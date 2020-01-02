Buffalo Sabres rally to defeat Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime

Send this page to someone via email

Jack Eichel scored on a penalty shot 1:09 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.

The Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals 1:54 apart in the first period. Riley Sheahan banged in a loose puck off a deflection for his fourth of the season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins rifled home a rebound for his ninth.

Curtis Lazar got one back for Buffalo, and the Oilers were up 2-1 after one.

Mike Smith was the best Oiler in the second period, stopping Zemgus Girgensons who walked in on a two-on-one. Later, he made a glove save on Victor Olofsson on a breakaway.

San Reinhart deflected a puck past Smith to tie it 3:53 into the third.

In overtime, Eichel pulled away from Oscar Klefbom, who fouled Eichel from behind in front of the Oilers goal. Eichel ripped a shot past Smith’s glove on the penalty shot to end it.

The Oilers, 21-17-5, will play in Boston on Saturday. The game is on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 9:30 a.m. The game will start at 11 a.m.

