Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Buffalo Sabres rally to defeat Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted January 2, 2020 9:45 pm
Edmonton Oilers forward Riley Sheahan (23) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. .
Edmonton Oilers forward Riley Sheahan (23) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. . AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Jack Eichel scored on a penalty shot 1:09 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.

The Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals 1:54 apart in the first period. Riley Sheahan banged in a loose puck off a deflection for his fourth of the season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins rifled home a rebound for his ninth.

Related News

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers hang on for wild win over Rangers

Curtis Lazar got one back for Buffalo, and the Oilers were up 2-1 after one.

Mike Smith was the best Oiler in the second period, stopping Zemgus Girgensons who walked in on a two-on-one. Later, he made a glove save on Victor Olofsson on a breakaway.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames torch Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place

San Reinhart deflected a puck past Smith to tie it 3:53 into the third.

Story continues below advertisement

In overtime, Eichel pulled away from Oscar Klefbom, who fouled Eichel from behind in front of the Oilers goal. Eichel ripped a shot past Smith’s glove on the penalty shot to end it.

The Oilers, 21-17-5, will play in Boston on Saturday. The game is on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 9:30 a.m. The game will start at 11 a.m.

Edmonton Oilers look to return to winning ways in 2020
Edmonton Oilers look to return to winning ways in 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersEdmontonConnor McDavidRyan Nugent-HopkinsBuffaloBuffalo Sabresedmonton hockeyJack Eichel
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.