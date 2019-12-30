McDavid and Draisaitl to represent Edmonton Oilers at 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The best players in the National Hockey League are set to assemble for a star-studded weekend in St. Louis next month and the Edmonton Oilers will have a pair of players representing their team.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was voted to be captain of the Pacific Division team for the Jan. 24-25 NHL All-Star Weekend. McDavid leads the NHL in points scored so far in the 2019-20 season with 63. He has also scored 22 goals so far, good for fifth place in the league.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is second in NHL points scored with 61. The German-born player will also be headed to St. Louis for the event.

McDavid will be making his fourth all-star appearance while Draisaitl has received an all-star nod once before.

The NHL announced its four divisional rosters for the 2020 all-star weekend on Monday.

In total, 37 players were selected by the NHL’s hockey operations department to attend the weekend along with three of the four division captains chosen by fans through the 2020 NHL All-Star Fan Vote.

Like last season, the NHL said this season the league will see the league allow fans to choose four players from a list of 31 “all-star calibre players — one from each NHL team (determined by the league’s hockey operations department) — as part of the 2020 NHL All-Star Last Men In.”

“The highest vote-getters by division then will be added to their respective all-star rosters,” the league said on its website.

Voting for the Last Men In opens on Wednesday.

