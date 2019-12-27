Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames torch Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 27, 2019 11:43 pm
Updated December 27, 2019 11:45 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The first Battle of Alberta of the 2019-2020 NHL season didn’t provide much drama as the Calgary Flames crushed the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers are 4-10-1 in their last 15 games.

The Flames jumped on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins turnover right off the bat, allowing Calgary forward Andrew Mangiapane to score just 11 seconds into the game.

Later in the first period, Mangiapane beat Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse for the puck and fed Matthew Tkachuk to make it 2-0.

Less than three minutes later, Edmonton captain Connor McDavid tipped Nurse’s point shot past Flames netminder David Rittich for his 22nd goal of the season.

READ MORE: Canucks rally in third to topple Edmonton Oilers

Calgary’s Sean Monahan scored early in the second period.

Story continues below advertisement

Elias Lindholm added a fourth Flames goal late in the frame, at which point goaltender Mikko Koskinen was replaced in the Oilers’ net by Mike Smith after allowing four goals on 24 shots.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers hold off Habs for 4-3 win

Flames forward Mikael Backlund scored on a shorthanded breakaway 57 seconds into the third period to make it 5-1.

The Oilers (20-17-4) will host the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

