Crime Beat podcast: The disappearance of Lisa Mitchell

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt looks at the mysterious disappearance of a Calgary mother.

At 29 years old, Lisa Mitchell had a lot on her plate.

Lisa and her common-law husband, Allan Shyback, had two children.

In fall 2012, she juggled two jobs to try to make ends meet and provide for her family.

One of them took her to the small rural community of Longview, Alta., about an hour’s drive south of Calgary. She worked as a waitress at a local bar.

On Oct. 27, 2012, the bar was packed for a Halloween party.

Lisa’s mother, Peggy Mitchell, joined in the fun.

That party at the Twin Cities Saloon was one of the best nights Peggy ever spent with her daughter.

The next morning, they were about to make a late brunch when a phone call interrupted their plans.

Lisa told her mom she was urgently needed at home. She had to get back to the city as soon as possible.

They hugged goodbye and said they would chat soon.

Lisa hopped in her truck and headed north to Calgary.

That was the last time Peggy would ever see her daughter.

Lisa sent a series of emails to her mother and husband, but aside from those brief communications, she disappeared.

For more than two years, Peggy held out hope her daughter would return.

Find out the shocking twist this case took and follow along as investigators worked to uncover the mystery behind Lisa’s disappearance.

