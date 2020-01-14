Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: The disappearance of Lisa Mitchell

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 6:00 am
Photo of Lisa Mitchell taken October 27. 2012.
Photo of Lisa Mitchell taken October 27. 2012. Calgary Police Service
On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt looks at the mysterious disappearance of a Calgary mother.

At 29 years old, Lisa Mitchell had a lot on her plate.

Lisa and her common-law husband, Allan Shyback, had two children.

In fall 2012, she juggled two jobs to try to make ends meet and provide for her family.

One of them took her to the small rural community of Longview, Alta., about an hour’s drive south of Calgary. She worked as a waitress at a local bar.

On Oct. 27, 2012, the bar was packed for a Halloween party.

Lisa’s mother, Peggy Mitchell, joined in the fun.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: Family of missing Calgary mother Lisa Mitchell makes public plea for help

That party at the Twin Cities Saloon was one of the best nights Peggy ever spent with her daughter.

The next morning, they were about to make a late brunch when a phone call interrupted their plans.

Lisa told her mom she was urgently needed at home. She had to get back to the city as soon as possible.

They hugged goodbye and said they would chat soon.

Lisa hopped in her truck and headed north to Calgary.

That was the last time Peggy would ever see her daughter.

WATCH: Calgary mother of Lisa Mitchell speaks out about daughter’s mysterious disappearance

Lisa sent a series of emails to her mother and husband, but aside from those brief communications, she disappeared.

For more than two years, Peggy held out hope her daughter would return.

Find out the shocking twist this case took and follow along as investigators worked to uncover the mystery behind Lisa’s disappearance.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

