Canada

Vigil to be held Sunday for 7-year-old girl killed by mother in Rothesay, N.B.

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 12:47 pm
2 deaths at Rothesay apartment building deemed suspicious
Two deaths at a Rothesay apartment building were initially ruled suspicious, but police said Thursday that the investigation led them to believe it was the result of a murder-suicide.

A candlelight vigil is in the works for Sunday in Rothesay, N.B., in memory of a seven-year-old girl who was recently killed by her mother, who then killed herself, police say.

Kennebecasis Regional Police say 43-year-old Louise Cassie-Laflamme and her seven-year-old daughter were found dead in an apartment on Sierra Avenue on Dec. 30.

READ MORE: Suspicious deaths in Rothesay deemed a murder-suicide: police

Their deaths were initially ruled suspicious, but police said Thursday that the investigation led them to believe it was the result of a murder-suicide.

The vigil, which is being organized by a group called Bridge of Hope-Saint John, will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at the end of the street where the pair lived.

“Unfortunately, (it’s) time to light our candles again. This time for the little angel lost last week,” a Facebook event for the vigil reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do not know the reasons, and no reason justifies the loss of this little angel, but what we can all agree on is that this (mother’s) mental health played a factor in this tragedy, and two lives were lost.”

READ MORE: Woman, 7-year-old girl’s death in Rothesay deemed suspicious: police

According to a Facebook event for the vigil, the event will include people lighting candles and a walk to the apartment building, where they will leave flowers and teddy bears.

A moment of silence will also take place.

 

CrimeNew BrunswickVigilMurder-SuicideN.B.RothesayCandlelight VigilLouise Cassie-LaflammeSierra AvenueBridge of Hope-Saint John
