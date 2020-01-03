Vigil to be held Sunday for 7-year-old girl killed by mother in Rothesay, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A candlelight vigil is in the works for Sunday in Rothesay, N.B., in memory of a seven-year-old girl who was recently killed by her mother, who then killed herself, police say.

Kennebecasis Regional Police say 43-year-old Louise Cassie-Laflamme and her seven-year-old daughter were found dead in an apartment on Sierra Avenue on Dec. 30.

Their deaths were initially ruled suspicious, but police said Thursday that the investigation led them to believe it was the result of a murder-suicide.

The vigil, which is being organized by a group called Bridge of Hope-Saint John, will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at the end of the street where the pair lived.

“Unfortunately, (it’s) time to light our candles again. This time for the little angel lost last week,” a Facebook event for the vigil reads.

“We do not know the reasons, and no reason justifies the loss of this little angel, but what we can all agree on is that this (mother’s) mental health played a factor in this tragedy, and two lives were lost.”

According to a Facebook event for the vigil, the event will include people lighting candles and a walk to the apartment building, where they will leave flowers and teddy bears.

A moment of silence will also take place.