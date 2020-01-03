Peterborough man charged with possession of stolen property

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged after police say officers responded to a report of someone attempting to enter vehicles early Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to the area of Morrow and Lock streets around 3:50 a.m. A short time later, officers reportedly located a suspect riding a bicycle in the area of Park Street South. Police say an officer observed the suspect leaving his bike at the side of a residence and jumping a fence.

According to police, officers apprehended the suspect and arrested him. During their investigation, police say officers located a quantity of reportedly stolen property in a backyard and adjoining property in the area.

Daniel John Laundry, 31, of Park Street North, is charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Trespassing at night

Four counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Four counts of breach of probation on an outstanding warrant

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

