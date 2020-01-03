Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with possession of stolen property

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 10:00 am
Updated January 3, 2020 10:09 am
Peterborough police have charged a man after officers allege they found him in possession of stolen property.
Peterborough police have charged a man after officers allege they found him in possession of stolen property. File

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged after police say officers responded to a report of someone attempting to enter vehicles early Friday.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to the area of Morrow and Lock streets around 3:50 a.m. A short time later, officers reportedly located a suspect riding a bicycle in the area of Park Street South. Police say an officer observed the suspect leaving his bike at the side of a residence and jumping a fence.

READ MORE: Arrest made following reported vehicle break-ins in Peterborough

According to police, officers apprehended the suspect and arrested him. During their investigation, police say officers located a quantity of reportedly stolen property in a backyard and adjoining property in the area.

Daniel John Laundry, 31, of Park Street North, is charged with the following:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Trespassing at night
  • Four counts of failure to comply with a probation order
  • Four counts of breach of probation on an outstanding warrant
Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Glenburnie man returns stolen mail he found to residents in rural Kingston
Glenburnie man returns stolen mail he found to residents in rural Kingston
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceStolen PropertyVehiclesPeterborough crimeTrespassingPeterborough theftbreak into vehiclesLock StreetMorrow StreetPeterborough stolen property
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.