Crime

Arrest made following reported vehicle break-ins in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 2:23 pm
Peterborough police have charged a man in connection with two alleged thefts from vehicles.
Peterborough police have charged a man in connection with two alleged thefts from vehicles. Global News file

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged after several items, including bank cards, were recently reported stolen from vehicles in Peterborough.

On Nov. 15, the Peterborough Police Service says a suspect entered a vehicle parked at a Gilchrist Street residence and stole a wallet containing bank cards and personal identification cards.

READ MORE: Cash reportedly stolen from Doo Doo’s Bakery in Bailieboro — OPP

Police say one of the bank cards was then used several times at various convenience stores.

Sometime between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, police say the suspect also broke into a vehicle parked at a Wolsely Street home, allegedly stealing cash and loose change.

Following the alleged break-in, the bank cards from the first incident were fraudulently used at a gas station, police say.

Through the investigation, police say a suspect was identified.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 6, officers on patrol in the area of Hunter and Bethune streets located the individual.

Carl James Hubble, 49, of Murray Street, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card
  • Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 15.

